Q&As: Meet Texas’ gubernatorial candidates
CNHI News conducted Q&As with nine of the 13 primary candidates running for governor. Current Gov. Greg Abbott refused an interview. Three other candidates including Republican candidates Kandy Kaye Horn, a philanthropist, and Pick Perry, a senior desktop technician, could not be reached.
Primary Election Day is March 1 with early voting beginning Feb. 14.
Responses were lightly edited for clarity.
Paul Belew
Paul Belew is one of eight Republicans vying to be at the top of the party’s general election ticket come November. Until then, he must beat out seven other conservative-minded candidates who also want to be governor of Texas.
Belew is a criminal defense attorney who said he wants “Texas more, Texan again.” His top priorities include bringing back the oil and gas industries, improving education and access to mental health care.
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I don't really have a background in politics, but I have a background in law, especially criminal defense law, and as such, you deal with a lot of politicians and you deal with the legal system. You have an inner working of the system, and to me, the system is just broken. Everything just seems to be broken.
I think so much is placed how long you've been in office, but I think really what it comes down to is … that I can bring a little bit of energy and I have a little bit of that Trump in me — not so much the pugilistic where I want to beat everybody up — but to the point where if I want something done, I think I can find those people around me that would get it done.
What do you believe is the biggest issue impacting Texans today?
Everyone, including myself, would like my property taxes lowered, and I think some candidates who even advocated to eliminate it. In theory, you can do that, but what people don't understand is if you lower property taxes or eliminate, you have to have another source of income. To have the lessening of the government or the property taxes, then you have to cut spending. Well, our government's never going to cut spending. So, the only thing left to do is figure out some type of taxation on things people can live with. That's why I'm one of the few candidates on the Republican side that support bringing gambling into Texas and the legalization of THC because other states are raking in billions of dollars in taxation. By doing so, they can fund education, [or] lower property taxes if they want.
Many businesses — and especially small businesses — were impacted by the pandemic. How would you assure Texas business owners of brighter days ahead?
Not being in a position of power, it’s hard to say what you would have done or what somebody should not have done, and I get that. Gov. Abbott was put in a pretty bad situation, a once in a lifetime situation. But where I'm from — the more rural area north of Fort Worth — a lot of mom-and-pop shops and a lot of small businesses were basically put out of business by some of the restrictions. I think the only bright light that anyone could give them is that that would not happen again — that the shutdowns would not occur.
I would never support legislation that mandates the closing of businesses or that would result in the closing of businesses. There are too many rural businesses and suburban businesses that rely on the locals to come in and when they couldn't, I know several business owners that just went out of business.
Reports have found that the state's electric grid is not prepared for another major freeze. How would you ensure a near-collapse of the grid would not happen again?
I can never guarantee an outcome. But in theory, I think the system was broken from the beginning with the board of directors all living outside the state of Texas. That needs to change. If we're going to have our own power grid in 90% of the state, the board of directors and the people that manage that need to be here.
And it's my understanding that even through some special sessions that were held this year, not enough was addressed to either enforce or regulate the power grid industry to where it's basically not fully winterized this year. So I think what you have to have is a strong person in office that says this is what I need and this is what needs to happen. I think what happened was people got complacent. We just didn't expect either the over usage or the wind turbines to freeze up. We need to get back to old gas. I support green energy, but also support [that] if you're going to put up wind turbines, you better figure out a way to make sure that they don't freeze in the wintertime.
If you could take a different approach to one statewide issue than Abbott, what would it be and why?
It's hard to go back and second guess anybody, but I think seriously in my opinion, the lockdowns were counterproductive. I would prefer that we did not have lockdowns and shutdowns, because, in fact, he changed his policy on that and [Abbott] kind of flip flopped a little bit. I think what would have been a better course was to deal with it like we are [currently] in kind of a soft lockdown—social distances, keeping our businesses open, not threatening people with sanctions if they didn't wear their masks and stuff. I'm not sure I'm not sure the lockdown did what it was supposed to do. In theory, it might have been a good idea, but I think in practice, it was just something that created a lot of tension in Texas.
Danny Harrison
Danny Harrison is one of eight Republicans in the upcoming primary vying to be at the top of the party’s general election ticket come November.
Harrison is a businessman from the Dallas area. He believes in focused leadership, strong borders and finding new revenues across the board, per his website.
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I'm an entrepreneur. I'm somebody that's running for public office but also working for a living at the same time, so I'm running for public office and I'm at the street level, running a small business. This state desperately needs an entrepreneur running the state, somebody that understands small business, somebody that understands the hard working men and women in Texas instead of a career politician.
Gov. Greg Abbott has never worked in the real world, never worked in the private sector, and his decision making reflects that. When a governor shuts down $70 billion worth of industry during COVID of hotels, restaurants, bars, gyms and salons. But at the same time, he has them running at 25%- 50%, and bars closed down indefinitely, while Costco, WalMart, Lowe's and Home Depot run it at 100%. That's a decision making that reflects a career politician.
FACT CHECK:
• In 2019, the arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation and food services industries contributed $63.5 billion to the Texas economy, according to the Texas Comptroller.
What do you believe is the biggest issue impacting Texans today?
We have a real problem from a voter integrity standpoint nationwide, I believe, when we flood the electoral process with mail-in ballots like we did during the last presidential election when we change the election laws without the approval of state legislators like we did in the last presidential election in swing states. That's something that we're going to have to watch very closely and make sure that we have a solid voting that takes place when we have the next presidential election. The bottom line is if you don't have voter integrity and we don't have faith in our voting systems, that's a big problem. I will use that bully pulpit to make sure that we push back on federal oversight when it comes to our national elections.
Many businesses — and especially small businesses — were impacted by the pandemic. How would you assure Texas business owners of brighter days ahead?
[Abbott’s] response to COVID is probably the main reason I'm running. He closed down $70 billion worth of industry, hotels, restaurants, bars, gyms, salons, movie theaters, having the money to 25%- 50% and bars closing definitely, but then at the same time, he has these big businesses of Home Depot, Lowe's, Costco, Wal-Mart running at 100% — that was outrageous. That's a decision that a career politician makes, not somebody that's at the street level. We just need to get rid of this jaded career politician governor and bring a small businessman in office that understands it because there's nothing more essential than a paycheck. Because of his public policy decision in regard to COVID, we lost over 12,000 businesses in Texas. We can't have that. You got to keep business running. COVID is a serious issue, businesses deserve to put the proper protocols in place to protect their customers and protect their employees. Gov. Greg Abbott didn't give them that opportunity, he just made a dictatorial move and Texas paid the price for it.
FACT CHECK:
• In 2019, the arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation and food services industries contributed $63.5 billion to the Texas economy, according to the Texas Comptroller.
• The Bureau of Labor Statistics does not have data on how many businesses Texas lost due to the pandemic.
Reports have found that the state's electric grid is not prepared for another major freeze. How would you ensure a near-collapse of the grid would not happen again?
We have to be honest with Texans, and we have to work closely with our power generation companies. We just need to audit them and find out which ones are ready to take on the heavy, cold winter and which ones are not. Some of the bigger power generation companies may be able to absorb the cost of winterization — so they can run during extreme cold weather. Other ones may not be ready and it may take time to get them ready because it costs so much money. So, I as governor will need to work with these power generation companies and be pragmatic with them and give them a reasonable timeline. But we need to hold the power generations, energy companies' feet to the fire to make sure that they get all winterized, and we need to be honest with Texans and let them know what the reality is out there.
If you could take a different approach to one statewide issue than Abbott, what would it be and why?
[Abbott’s] response in regard to the border is weak. It’s ineffective, and it's silly. He whines every day about the Biden Administration and their failures of protecting the border. All Texans know that the Biden Administration doesn't give a damn about border security. The question is what are you going to do about it? Quit whining about it, and take action on the border.
If I'm given the opportunity to be governor, I will take ownership of the border. We will stop the illegal invasion in its tracks, and we’ll use our National Guard to do so.
Chad Prather
Chad Prather is one of eight Republican candidates whose names will appear on the March primary ballot, each hoping to take the party's nomination for the top position in the state.
Prather is conservative talk show host, comedian and musician. His top priorities include election integrity, farming and ranching and border security.
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
My goal is to get the government out of the lives of the people of Texas. We do that by making the government smaller. We currently have 174 state agencies across the state, and the government in Austin has started to resemble in a large part Washington, D.C. in terms of its growth and its overreach. My goal is to see normal, everyday people get actively involved in governing their lives and stop depending on large government.
I'm the only candidate who has no political experience by running or being elected to office, which I find is a good thing. It's a refreshing thing that I think we need to get back to.
FACT CHECK:
Republican candidates Danny Harrison and Paul Belew have also never held elected office.
What do you believe is the biggest issue impacting Texans today?
The biggest issue that Texans believe they're facing is the border crisis. We've got to make sure that our border is secure. Washington, D.C. is not coming to our rescue. It is going to depend on the sovereignty of Texas and a governor who's willing to do his constitutional job to shut down the border. One of the other issues that I think is one of the most important is our sanctity of life issue. We've got to make sure that people understand why the sanctity of life matters in the state of Texas. And there are people who would argue that the border issue is more important than the sanctity of life issue, but I'd remind them, the sanctity of life, if you don't fight for the sanctity of life, then the border issue doesn't matter. Either life matters or it doesn't, everything else trickles down from that. We've lost our grounding in regards to what the value of human life is, and I think we need to get to a point where we help people truly understand that the sanctity of life determines so many of our other policies.
Many businesses — and especially small businesses — were impacted by the pandemic. How would you assure Texas business owners of brighter days ahead?
We have to go back to incentivizing small business, and not depending on government handouts and subsidizing policies that don't work. The mandate should have never happened. We've got to get back to pre-mandate economy as well as job growth. We've got to stop lying about the numbers and say that the economy is growing and employment is growing simply because people are now able to go back to work. But we do need to give people a bright future with employment growth, financial success and independence, which is a thing that Texas is widely known for.
Reports have found that the state's electric grid is not prepared for another major freeze. How would you ensure a near-collapse of the grid would not happen again?
We've got to make sure that the grid is managed properly. What happened last February was a clear mismanagement and that ultimately falls on the desk of the governor. We've got to make sure that it's governed by Texas people within the state. We learned that in many cases people were not in the state who were on the board of directors, some weren't even in the country. We've got to remain energy independent, and we've got to make sure that we are faithfully taking care of our energy. We've got to make sure that our coal plants are not lying dormant so that if we do have a winter issue with our grid, we can crank up the temperature on our coal plants and fill in the gap. We don't have the best quality coal, but we do have coal that burns and we need to be consuming that for Texans in case of an emergency. We need to back it up with various other things that are not subsidized green sustainable energy solutions that tend to fail, as they did with the windmills and solar panels last February. So the grid needs to be maintained, managed and winterized properly. It needs to increase its production so that we don't see something like this happen ever again.
FACT CHECK:
Every kind of power generation failed during Winter Storm Uri, not just renewables. While renewable energy–which accounts for 25% of the state’s energy sources–froze, so did natural gas wells, pipelines and critical pipes at coal and nuclear power plants.
If you could take a different approach to one statewide issue than Abbott, what would it be and why?
We have to focus on the constitution — the U.S. Constitution and the Texas Constitution. I see over a dozen violations on the part of Greg Abbott in the last 18 months. Shutting down the state was something that could not and should not have happened. There's no logical reason for a governor to unilaterally and dictatorial the shutdown state in the case of a pandemic or supposed emergency. When Hurricane Harvey hit, we all loaded our trucks and we rolled south to help our neighbors. That's what Texans do. We did the right thing. We didn't have to be mandated to do those things in the case of an emergency.
Beto O’Rourke
Beto O’Rourke is one of five Democrats who will appear in the March 1 primary, seeking to become the party's nominee for the state’s highest office.
O’Rourke is a former U.S. congressman. He has made addressing issues with the Texas power grid one of top priorities, as well as improving public schools, health care and jobs.
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
During my time in Congress and in the El Paso City Council, I forged bipartisan coalitions to pass policies and ordinances that had real impact on the communities I served. I kept a constant line of communication with my constituents, holding town hall meetings every week to listen to their concerns and ideas about how to make progress on everything from economic development, health care, education, voting access, criminal justice and beyond.
Even when not in office, I’ve done the work that is most important in Texas, whether that was delivering water and supplies to Texans during the power grid failure or leading an organization that has registered hundreds of thousands of voters during a time of significant voter suppression. I’ve done this work by putting in the effort to meet Texans where they are — holding town halls and conversations in every single one of Texas’ 254 counties.
This is in contrast to my opponent, who has stopped listening to, trusting and looking out for the people of this state — evidenced by the power grid failure, the fact that we lead the nation in child Covid hospitalizations, and by his extreme policies on reproductive rights, permitless carry and voter suppression that are out of touch with the majority of Texans. He’s focused on the wrong things, which is keeping us from making progress on the big things that matter, like schools, jobs and health care.
FACT CHECK:
While Texas was one of the states with the most hospitalized, COVID-sick children in August, the state did not provide information to the American Academy of Pediatrics for the latest state by state comparison.
What do you believe is the biggest issue impacting Texans today?
Our biggest challenge is that we have a governor who is hurting us at every turn. You see it in the power grid failure, the 76,000 Texans who have died from COVID, the fact that our schools are underfunded by an average of $4,000 per student, and the fact that we lead the nation in the number of people who can’t afford to see a doctor or fill their prescriptions.
As governor, everything I do will be focused on helping Texans. I’ll weatherize the power grid, connect to the national grid, and invest in energy efficiency so that we never suffer another grid failure like we did last February. I will take COVID seriously and partner with local leaders to get the virus under control. I will prioritize our schools, increase the state’s share of school funding, and increase teacher pay. I will expand Medicaid to help ensure every Texan is well enough to pursue an education and secure a high-quality job.
FACT CHECK:
The National Education Association found that Texas students are funded about $3,300 less per student than the national average.
Many businesses — and especially small businesses — were impacted by the pandemic. How would you assure Texas business owners of brighter days ahead?
We need to make the necessary investments in education and workforce development to ensure the companies relocating to Texas can employ locally, not by importing talent from out of state. While 71% of jobs in Texas will require a postsecondary credential by 2036, only 32% of high school graduates currently go on to earn one. In fact, migrants from other states and countries are 1.5 times more likely than native Texans to hold a bachelor’s degree, putting Texans at a competitive disadvantage when companies are recruiting for new jobs. As governor, I will prioritize education by fully funding public schools and increasing investments in community colleges, four-year colleges, and trade programs.
Reports have found that the state's electric grid is not prepared for another major freeze. How would you ensure a near-collapse of the grid would not happen again?
The governor hasn’t done nearly enough to ensure Texas has a reliable power grid going forward. To guarantee grid resiliency, we must: first, weatherize all elements of the grid, including gas supply. Second, connect to the national grid, which will allow us to draw down power when we need it most and sell excess capacity to other states. Third, invest in targeted energy efficiency programs that not only reduce demand on the grid but also reduce consumer costs; and fourth, guarantee backup generation at critical facilities like hospitals and nursing homes.
And if the state agencies in charge of regulating our energy sources — the Railroad Commission and Public Utility Commission — continue to refuse to do their jobs responsibly, I would be open to supporting the creation of one combined agency to assume jurisdiction over our energy portfolio to plan for Texas’ current and future energy needs, resources, production and delivery.
If you could take a different approach to one statewide issue than Abbott, what would it be and why?
It’s time to expand Medicaid in Texas to help ensure every Texan can afford to see a doctor and be well enough to live up to their full potential.
Expanding Medicaid will insure more than 1 million uninsured Texans, it will help keep rural hospitals open in this state — 27 rural hospitals have closed in the past decade —and it will lower our property tax bills by reducing the uncompensated care costs being forced onto Texans in the form of property taxes.
Innocencio “Inno” Barrientez
Innocencio “Inno” Barrientez is one of five candidates looking to take the Democratic nomination for Texas governor in the March primaries.
Barrientez, of Seguin, is a small business owner.
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I don't like what's going on. I really want to do whatever the people want instead of what the politicians want. I'm willing to work as hard as I have to to get it done. And usually, if I put my mind to something and somebody wants something done, it gets taken care of. I am the type of person that has an open door policy. I'll talk to the constituents, unlike most people that get into office, they never want to talk to anyone.
What do you believe is the biggest issue impacting Texans today?
Discrimination — that's the biggest issue. And the best way [address it] is to just go ahead and work with everyone instead of an elite few. It’s discrimination in the laws. People [are] looking down on other people. People think that they can say and do anything to you.
Many businesses — and especially small businesses — were impacted by the pandemic. How would you assure Texas business owners of brighter days ahead?
First of all, I believe that they should mandate all their employees to be vaccinated. Make it a safe environment. And if need be, mandate masks.
Reports have found that the state's electric grid is not prepared for another major freeze. How would you ensure a near-collapse of the grid would not happen again?
Replace most of the people that are in charge of it.
If you could take a different approach to one statewide issue than Abbott, what would it be and why?
The abortion issue. I don't think [Abbott] had any business getting into that. Voting rights and redistricting and trying to limit [access]. I disagree with him on a lot of things.
Don Huffines
Don Huffines is one of eight Republicans vying to be at the top of the party’s general election ticket come November. Until then, he must beat out the other conservative-minded candidates who too want to be governor of Texas.
Huffines is a businessman and former state senator. His top priorities include border security and election integrity, among several others.
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I’m the only candidate running for governor that's got legislative experience in Austin. I was in the Texas Senate from [20]14 to [20]18, representing the north half of Dallas County. I understand the process and understand the swamp.
I'm also the only elected office holder in Austin that never took any money from the state of Texas: no pay, no pension, no health care, no travel vouchers, no reimbursements, per diem — nothing in the history of Texas. And that was by design, of course, because I don't work for the government, I only work for the people that hired me and I'm going to do the same thing as governor. I don't need a job, I’m doing this because the job's not getting done. Our border is wide open, our property taxes are always going up and never go away, and we don't have confidence in our elections. I've got comprehensive plans to fix all those issues and many more for Texas.
What do you believe is the biggest issue impacting Texans today?
The border is number one. I'm never asking permission from the federal government to secure the Texas border. It's not necessary. We have the legal authority to do what we need to do to stop this invasion. Article I Section 10 of the U.S. Constitution clearly gives states the authority to repel an invasion and that's what we're experiencing. The federal government will never secure the border. They never have, and they never will. The only chance we have to have a secure border is to have a courageous governor of Texas. I’m going to finish the wall — Trump's wall — and we will spend whatever money is necessary to complete it. I'm also going to engage the entire Texas military — all 20,000 of our National Guard — and solicit support from other states to secure the border. We will immediately deport anyone we catch crossing the border to the other side. We will not be enforcing immigration laws, we will be stopping this invasion.
Many businesses — and especially small businesses — were impacted by the pandemic. How would you assure Texas business owners of brighter days ahead?
I'm the one that after Abbott shut down the state of Texas in March of [20]20, I put an op-ed in all the newspapers in April, begging him to open back the state and open the businesses back up. He didn't have the authority to do that, and also it wasn't necessary. I would never have shut the state down, and I never would’ve put 3 million Texans out of work in one day and destroy tens of thousands of businesses because the [Texas] constitution doesn't give me that authority.
I've got the track record to give businesses the assurance that I'm here for them, and I will do everything I can to keep them open and make sure that no one is forced to close a business for any reason, no one's forced to take a vaccine they don't want to take for any reason, and no one is forced to wear a mask they don't want to wear for any reason. Our governor has made the medical condition into a political condition.
FACT CHECK:
• More than 1.4 million Texans lost their jobs due to the pandemic between March and April 2020. In the following months, the state added more than 47,000 jobs, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
Reports have found that the state's electric grid is not prepared for another major freeze. How would you ensure a near-collapse of the grid would not happen again?
It's through legislation that we need to make sure that the wind generators and renewables can put electricity back into the system when they can't produce electricity. We need to get pride back into the fact that we have an independent grid, and it's been ignored now for 10 years.
Our grid used to be the envy of the nation and really the envy of the world because Texas is the energy capital of the nation, and we've got plenty of fossil fuel energy here. Our current governor is infatuated by green energy. He's ignored our grid, and he's directly responsible for the disaster that unfolded last February.
If you could take a different approach to one statewide issue than Abbott, what would it be and why?
It's the border. Right now, Border Patrol is saying that 1.5 million to 2 million non-apprehended illegals will flood into Texas in a 12 month period. The border is more open than it's ever been. They're all smuggled in by the cartels— most dangerous criminal organizations really in the world. This is leading to incredible crime across the state of Texas and across the nation.
I will secure the border immediately in 30 days. We'll be passing the strongest e-verify laws in the nation, so if you hire someone illegally, you'll have to get them verified. We're going to stop state tuition for illegals, we're going to do an accounting of how many illegals in our school system [and] we're going to deport all the illegals that we find.
FACT CHECK:
• The Migration Policy Institute, using Border Patrol data, estimates about 450,000 people entered the country without authorization and were not apprehended for fiscal year 2021, which ended Sept. 30.
Michael Cooper
Michael Cooper is one of five candidates looking to represent the Texas Democratic Party in the coming November gubernatorial election. Until then, he must beat out four other liberal-minded candidates.
Cooper is the pastor of his church and president of the Beaumont Chapter NAACP. His top priorities include addressing climate change, gaps in education and criminal justice reform.
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I’m probably most qualified because I hold a Bachelor's in business, where I minored in social studies. Also, I have a master's in psychology because my background is also in pastoral work. I found out in the minority and urban communities that a lot of people are not too keen when it comes to therapy. Most people check with their pastors for prayer, but most pastors are not prepared for the therapy session. So what I've decided to do is get a master's in psychology so I can identify those issues, and then I send those folks to local therapists.
Also, my platform is education. Unlike most candidates that talk about education, I have a plan for it through a licensed trained teachers with degrees program. I have that set up where we can harvest our own future teachers of America in Texas, and get them certified by the time they graduate at 18 years of age and they're ready to go to work. Then after they sign a four year contract, we have loan forgiveness for them. After that four years, hopefully they can retain a bachelor's degree. We can maintain teachers in the state of Texas and then later on, they can get a masters and become principals and superintendents.
What do you believe is the biggest issue impacting Texans today?
One of the biggest things right now is our grid. … Climate change is real. A lot of people say that we don’t want to be controlled by the federal government but at the same time, our grid should be better than the federal government’s.
I live in southeast Texas, and we didn't have a problem during the freeze. We are connected to Louisiana through Baton Rouge Energy, and our lights stayed on and we weren’t told to turn down our ACs in the summer. So there's a better way than what happened to Texas.
Many businesses—and especially small businesses—were impacted by the pandemic. How would you assure Texas business owners of brighter days ahead?
First of all, we have to ensure brighter days when it comes to voting for a governor again. When the mayor and the superintendent decided to make sure they had a mask mandate because they had a heightened level of COVID in their area, the governor came back and said, ‘Oh, no, they're not getting $5 million of their taxpayer dollars for education.’
Instead of the governor standing up, giving them a high five and giving them credit where credit's due when it comes to protecting their people, he punished them. And so it’s a trickle down mess with Gov. Abbott, and there’s too much rhetoric and it’s a game. It's a game of rhetoric, and nothing is changing.
FACT CHECK:
• Gov. Greg Abbott did not threaten to take away school funding should a district implement a mask mandate. However, he and Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened to sue and sued school districts that issued mask mandates.
Reports have found that the state's electric grid is not prepared for another major freeze. How would you ensure a near-collapse of the grid would not happen again?
We need to make decisions in the government that are just common sense. We need to maintain the grid and our governor is too busy doing the things that he's doing to imitate prior presidents and play down to his base. He spent $250 million of our money to build this wall when yeah, we should have border security but at the same time, … the people who want to be here and here, and the people who don’t want to be here aren’t here. So, we’re worrying about the wrong things.
If you could take a different approach to one statewide issue than Abbott, what would it be and why?
We have a governor that has said that they don't want anything to do with the federal government. Now, we know that the border is the federal government's issue. We are part of that as Texans, but we shouldn't use our budget that is short enough. So I would take the $250 million spent on the border .. and use that money towards education. Education is a key because then once we have kids and youth that are educated and have a good working certificate of trade, then we have people paying into the system instead of taking it out of the system. I believe that people are focused on just winning office and not making a change for the greater needs of the taxpayer.
Joy Diaz
Joy Diaz is one of five Democrats vying to be at the top of the party’s general election ticket come November. Until then, she must beat out four other liberal-minded candidates who too want to be governor of Texas.
Diaz is a former journalist who said she is “committed to serving all Texans in a better, healthier, safer, and more profitable state,” per her website.
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am different from every other candidate. I am not a wealthy candidate, I was not born in privilege and I understand what working class Texans — which is the majority of us — go through. I have a very different background than everybody else. I was a foreign born American. I grew up as a missionary kid in Mexico City, and my parents worked in garbage dumps. I don't know anybody else who has had that life experience.
[My parents] invested in families who lived in garbage dumps by providing education, schools, clinics, and I grew up learning how to serve.
The job [of governor] requires a public servant, and I was taught from an early age what it is to serve. Then I became a public school teacher believing in the value and the power of education. Then I became a reporter and traveled the state learning from people on the ground what their needs are. I am trained to listen and look for solutions, and I am a very hard worker.
What do you believe is the biggest issue impacting Texans today?
There is not one issue. Texas is a multifaceted, multicultural state and there are many things that we need to change, some things that we need to do and some things that we need to undo.
There are several needs that I would like to tackle: one, is that I would like to invest heavily in education. I would like to expand Medicaid. I would also like to talk about the needs at the border, but talk about them and ask the people on the ground what they need. I would like to partner with the federal government when it comes to the border because the border after all is federal, and we need to become partners. I would also like to strategize for the future looking at the needs of the state in preparing for disasters, but also strategize for the jobs of the future, strategize for the education of the future. We need to look into the future and stop looking into the past so much.
Many businesses — and especially small businesses — were impacted by the pandemic. How would you assure Texas business owners of brighter days ahead?
Well, I believe in the wisdom of the business owners. Everybody was so scared during the pandemic and we saw places that shut down and places that didn't shut down. We saw places that wore masks and places that didn't wear masks. The chaos of so many voices speaking at the same time is something that created a lot of confusion and perhaps even a lot of deaths.
I would like to talk to business owners and tell them that there are brighter days ahead because we are going to pull together as one. We need to agree on steps ahead, and then we need to walk together.
Reports have found that the state's electric grid is not prepared for another major freeze. How would you ensure a near-collapse of the grid would not happen again?
Well, one thing that we keep saying during the pandemic is that we need to listen to the science and listen to the experts. And in this case, the current governor is not listening to the science or to the experts. He’s just providing ways for companies to continue getting richer and for Texans to continue to suffer. If this were to happen again today, we would have the same calamity and the same disaster. So there are some tough decisions that need to be made, and we need to listen to the experts. We need to listen to science and we need to listen to people who know what they're doing.
They told us to winterize. Have we winterized? No. They told us that there are some fixes that we need to take care of. Are we taking care of them? No, because it's cheaper for companies to pay a fine than to winterize. What does that tell you? It tells you that the governor is giving companies a way out and that's not what we need.
If you could take a different approach to one statewide issue than Abbott, what would it be and why?
I will take a different approach to most issues, starting with education. A lot of people say, ‘you cannot throw money at education.’ Well have we tried that? Maybe we need to throw money at education. It's the best investment we can make for the next 30, 50 and 100 years. A lot of people talk about education as though it's not fixable. Well, it is unfixable as long as we have a friend of the current governor with no education experience at the helm of the Texas Education Agency.
We need to position our education system in a way that it takes us into the future. What are the jobs of the future? What are the skills that we need for tomorrow? If we don't look at it in that way, then we are not investing in the industry that will give us the highest return.
