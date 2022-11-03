Chairman Steve Jessup cautioned Republicans against complacency during his welcome to the Navarro County Republican Republicans Texans Energized 2022 fundraiser Oct. 20 in Corsicana.
“We have work to do if we are going to keep Texas and Navarro County Red,” Jessup said.
Railroad Commissioner of Texas Wayne Christian, who is seeking his second term, discussed what he characterized as the Biden Administration’s failed energy policy during his keynote speech.
The Texas Railroad Commission is charged with regulating the oil and gas industry, gas utilities and pipeline safety, among other duties.
Christian touted his conservative credentials and experience during his speech to a crowd of about 50 people at the Corsicana Opry & Events Center.
“We have spent so much time money and energy developing unreliable energy in this country we have let the pilot light go out on reliable energy,” he said.
“Nothing is under attack more than oil and gas in Texas.”
Christian will face Democrat Luke Warford, Green Party candidate Hunter Wayne Crow, and Libertarian Jaime Andrés Díez.
Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.