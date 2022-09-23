The Corsicana Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls held a Meet and Greet Sept. 17 at the Corsicana Masonic Lodge. The girls and their parents who attended enjoyed games and refreshments.
After an information session, followed by questions and answers, applications for membership were accepted. The next meeting of this group will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Interested girls and their parents/guardians are welcome to attend. This Assembly is sponsored by the Corsicana Chapter No. 118, Order of the Eastern Star.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats. Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 8 to 10.
For more information about the Rainbow Girls, contact Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 or visit www.txiorg.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.