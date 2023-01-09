The public is invited to come out and show support during a rally to honor law enforcement officers from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Cowboy Church of Corsicana, 5864 W. Hwy 31.
The keynote speaker will be Sheriff David Clarke, author of Cop Under Fire, who has 40 years of law enforcement service and said he stands for the principles on which the nation was built.
A meal will include chili, beans and all the fixings. Contact Derek Rogers at 903-654-9228 or John Paul Ross at 903-654-3679 for more information. Email TABTG22@gmail.com.
