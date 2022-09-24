RE/MAX Lakeside Dreams’ seventh annual “Fuel the Firefighters” Poker Run fundraiser recently brought in its highest amount ever to be divided among lake-area volunteer fire departments.
RE/MAX distributed checks Sept. 16 for a total of $70,000 to be split between 287 R/C Fire & Rescue, Kerens Volunteer Fire Department, Mustang VFD, Eureka VFD, Mildred VFD and Southern Oaks VFD.
“This is such a worthy endeavor that benefits us all,” said John Teel of RE/MAX. “We facilitate the event but the community raises the money. It really shows the quality of our neighbors.”
Some of the departments receive as little as $600 per month in regular funding, which can easily be spent on a single new tire or a couple of tanks of fuel for the large trucks. They rely on events such as the poker run, fish frys and chili suppers to buy and maintain new equipment.
Past purchases have included a “Jaws of Life” hydraulic rescue tool for 287 R/C and personal protection equipment, as it can cost up to $10,000 to suit up one firefighter in bunker gear.
Southern Oaks VFD Assistant Chief Van Wagnon said his department plans to buy a large brush truck, which can be used all over the area.
“This poker run allows up to get things we could not otherwise get,” Wagnon said.
“We’ve gotten a Forest Service grant but had to come up with the rest to buy the brush truck,” he said. “This money, along with funds raised from our chili supper, will go toward meeting our goal.”
Wagnon said his VFD has been on a waiting list for the truck for almost a decade, but once in service, it will be the crown jewel of the department.
“It will go to house fires, car fires and grass fires,” he said. “It will put out 12,000 gallons of foam. It will be the best thing we’ve ever had.”
What started as a need for a new motor for Richland Chambers Lake’s only rescue boat, evolved into a successful non-profit organization with a mission to “Fuel the Firefighters.”
Teel said he and his wife Julie started the non-profit, Benefit RC, after raising $10,000 to repair 287 R/C Fire and Rescue’s boat and continued the annual Poker Run on the lake to raise money for all the lakeside VFDs.
“We added some people to our board of trustees this year and the extra people have made a difference, making this year run incredibly smooth,” John said.
The event has raised a total of almost $288,000 since its beginning, all of which has gone directly into the hands of local agencies.
