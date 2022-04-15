U.S. Congressman District 6 Jake Ellzey and State Senator District 2 Bob Hall will be guest speakers for the 11th annual “Reagan Day Dinner” fundraising event, benefiting the Republican Party of Navarro County.
The event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the Corsicana Opry & Events Center, 215 E. Fifth Ave. in downtown Corsicana. Dinner, auction, and speakers will begin at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Bobby and Cissy Perry.
The featured auction item is a 3 ft. by 5 ft. Texas flag, encased in a solid dark oak frame, with Texas lone stars engraved on all four corners. This item is generously donated by State Senator Bob Hall with easel constructed by Bob Buthod.
Guests are asked to purchase tickets in advance. To make a payment via credit card, click on the Calendar tab on the www.navgop.org website, just below the banner, scroll down to the “Reagan Day Dinner” event and click on the “Get Tickets” link.
Tickets for Veterans, Active Military, and First Responders are $35 each; General Public $50 each; Table for eight $350; VIP Table for eight $1,000, with close proximity to stage, special speaker access and recognition.
Alternate method of payment is to make checks payable to RPNC. Notate on the check the number of dinner guests and/or contributor level. then mail to RPNC, P.O. Box 1272, Corsicana, Texas 75151.
All proceeds will benefit the Republican Party of Navarro County operations and will stay in Navarro County. For more information, reference the website www.navgop.org
