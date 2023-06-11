Habitat for Humanity of Navarro County hosted a group from Realtors Unlimited of Midlothian May 23, who brought along a generous check in support the local Habitat organization.
Following the check presentation, President Dan Summerall escorted the group to the current home under construction on East Fourth Avenue. The representatives said they were impressed with the lot size and quality of construction of the current home.
Realtors Unlimited of Midlothian selected Habitat for Humanity of Navarro County as their charity to support for this year.
“Realtors Unlimited is an all-inclusive organization that works to support our community at the highest level,” said Kaitlin Elledge. “Bringing local Real Estate Brokerages, agents, and business partners together. We are a non-profit organization and raised money at a few different events this past year. Through community and educational events, we partner with like-minded organizations to bring the best information to our community. Our charity of choice for 2023/2024 will be The Anchor Home, which provides women of Ellis County who are facing homelessness with an immediate and safe place to stay while they move along a path to self-sufficiency.”
