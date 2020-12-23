12-22-20 Red Cross Blood Drive.jpg

A blood drive for the Corsicana community will be hosted by St. Luke Methodist Church from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, in the fellowship hall at 2308 Bowie Drive.

Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter Corsicana to schedule an appointment.

Those who donate from Jan. 1 through 31 will will automatically be entered to win two tickets to next year’s 2022 Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California.

For more information, visit rcblood.org/SuperBowl

