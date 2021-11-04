The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sponsoring a blood drive in conjunction with American Red Cross Blood Services from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at the church meetinghouse located at 3800 Emhouse Road in Corsicana.
Blood donors are encouraged to register for an appointment ahead of time at www.RedCrossBlood.org. To find the Corsicana blood drive, enter the sponsor code ldscorsicana in the “Find a Blood Drive” search box at the top right side of the page. Then, choose the appointment time that works best for you. Donors can also sign up by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
“Our goal is to donate 50 units of blood to help alleviate the serious blood shortage in our area. At our last blood drive, 48% of our donations were from first-time blood donors,” said Jim Brunson, blood drive coordinator. “We encourage everyone who is eligible to sign up for an appointment to give the gift of life. You can make a difference!”
Eligibility requirements can be found at www.RedCrossBlood.org by choosing “Eligibility Requirements” in the drop-down menu under “Donate Blood.”
On the day of the appointment, donors can save time with the donation experience by completing the pre-donation required reading and health history questions ahead of time by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass. This step can also be completed at the donation site. Fully-trained Red Cross personnel will be present to guide donors through the process. A photo ID, such as a driver’s license, is required at the time of donation.
The blood drive will take place in the church gym. Blood donors should use the main entrance of the building where volunteers will help them sign in for their donation appointments.
Prior to donating blood, all donors will receive a free health screening. At the time of your donation, your blood pressure, hemoglobin, and pulse will be checked. Donors will also be screened for COVID before donating and are encouraged to wear masks while in the building. Social distancing will be observed, and all Red Cross workers will wear masks. For more information about the blood donation process or eligibility requirements visit www.RedCross.org.
