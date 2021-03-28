Eligible Texans have until April 1 to register to vote in the May 1 election. In Navarro County, voters will elect representatives for city council, school board, and Congressional District 6.
With two weeks until deadline, Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs called on voters, community leaders, and elected officials to encourage their fellow Texans to register and vote.
"Exercising your right to vote and making your voice heard is a fundamental part of our democracy," Hughs said. "I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by April 1st so that they can actively participate in shaping the future of Texas."
Texans can check their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State's website on the "Am I Registered?" page.
If you moved to a new address in the same county or changed your name, you can update your information online.
Eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration application online, or request one from their county elections administrator.
Once completed, eligible Texas voters should submit the application to their county voter registrar. Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 1 to be accepted.
Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in the May uniform election can call 1-800-252-VOTE or visit VoteTexas.gov for more information.
On the ballot for the City of Corsicana is a contested race for Councilman Pct. 3 against incumbent Chris Woolsey and challenger Neal Green, Jr.
Candidate for Municipal Judge, Enoch Basnett, withdrew from the race against incumbent Cody Beauchamp.
Incumbents Mayor Don Denbow, Councilman Jeffrey G. Smith, Pct. 4, and City Attorney Kerri Anderson Donica filed for re-election unopposed.
Cities participating in the election also include Dawson, Oak Valley, Eureka, Rice, Kerens and Goodlow, as well as Frost, Blooming Grove, and Fairfield Independent School Districts.
The special election for Texas’ Sixth Congressional District features 23 candidates representing the Republican, Democratic, Libertarian and Independent parties.
The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 20. Mail-in ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
Early voting begins Monday, April 19 through Tuesday, April 27 on weekdays at the Navarro County Courthouse Annex, 601 N. 13th St. in Corsicana.
For more information, visit the Navarro County Elections Department online at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
