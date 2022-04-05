Local elections, as well as the statewide Constitutional Amendment election, are set for Saturday, May 7. Register to vote by Thursday, April 7 to cast your ballot.
Up for election on the Corsicana City Council are incumbent Councilwomen Pct. 1 Susan Hale and Pct. 2 Ruby Williams, who will be challenged by Charles Dunnahoe.
For the Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees, Place 5, held by Jamie Roman, Place 6, Leah Blackard, and the vacant Place 7 are on the ballot. Incumbents Roman and Blackard filed for re-election. James Maxwell will challenge Roman for Place 5. Melissa Castillo, Daylon Caldwell, and Brad Farmer will compete for Place 7.
CISD will also be holding a bond election to include two propositions.
According to the district, Proposition A is a school building bond to renovate the aging Corsicana High School, expand Career and Technology Education programs, renovate the agriculture barn and the Fine Arts auditorium, relocate the transportation center, and purchase new buses to replace buses near end of life. Core areas in the high school will be expanded to accommodate continued student enrollment growth.
Proposition B is to construct a multi-purpose facility for student extracurricular activities and practices.
Every Texas county will be holding elections on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution approved by the 87th Texas Legislature during the second and third special sessions of 2021.
Proposition 1 was approved by the 87th Legislature during its second Special Session. The proposed amendment would allow the legislature to reduce the property tax limit for school maintenance and operations taxes imposed on the homesteads of elderly or disabled residents to reflect any tax rate reduction enacted by law from the preceding tax year.
Proposition 2 was approved by the legislature during its third Special Session and would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
The elections will be conducted by the Navarro County Elections Administrator. Early Voting is Monday, April 25 through Tuesday, May 3 at the Navarro County Courthouse Annex, 601 N. 13th St. in Corsicana.
"I encourage every eligible Texas voter to not only get registered by April 7, but to educate yourself on the candidates and measures that will appear on your ballot,” Texas Secretary of State John Scott said.
“This is an important opportunity to determine the direction of your community and our state, so make sure to register and prepare to cast your ballot in the upcoming election!"
For more information, visit the Navarro County Elections website, or for resources for voting in Texas, visit VoteTexas.gov.
