The deadline to register to vote in the March 1 primary election is Monday, Jan. 31. Early voting starts Feb. 14 and ends Feb. 25.

In Texas, voters register with their respective county voter registrars. In Navarro County, visit 601 N. 13th Street, Suite 3 in Corsicana or call 903-875-3330 for more information.

Several local Republican candidates have filed for the March primary. Contested races have emerged for Navarro County Commissioner Precincts 2 and 4, Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 and the unexpired term of County Constable Pct. 2.

Running to represent Pct. 4 on the Navarro County Commissioners Court are David Brewer, Terry Brooks, Bill Gowan, Tommy Montgomery, Cody C. Muldner, John Paul Plemons, and Anthony (Tony) Watson.

Ricky Grantham will challenge incumbent Eddie Perry for Pct. 2 County Commissioner.

Competing for Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 are John V. Cabano, Lisa Clay, and Shane Richards.

David L. Foreman will challenge appointed Constable Pct. 2 Dan Williams.

“We want all eligible Texans to participate in all of this year's upcoming elections, including the Primary Elections in which voters will choose the candidates to appear on the November 2022 General Election ballot," Secretary of State John Scott said.

To be eligible to vote in Texas, you must be:

• A United States citizen;

• A resident of the county where you submit the application;

• At least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and 18 years of age on Election Day.

• Not finally convicted of a felony (you may be eligible to vote once you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

• Not declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Texas is an open primary state, which means voters do not register as members of a particular political party. Voters can cast a ballot in either party's primary election – but not both. Primary Elections are run by the Republican and Democrat parties in each of Texas' 254 counties. Party chairs in each county are responsible for conducting voting on Election Day, while county election officials administer the Early Voting period.

To begin your voter registration, or for more information, contact the Navarro County Elections Department or visit Texas.gov.

Navarro County Republican candidates in the primary include:

Navarro County Judge: H.M. Davenport, incumbent

District Clerk: Joshua B. Tackett, incumbent

County Clerk: Sherry Dowd, incumbent

County Treasurer: Ryan Douglas, incumbent

County Commissioner Pct. 2:

Ricky Grantham

Eddie Perry, incumbent

County Commissioner Pct. 4:

David Brewer

Terry Brooks

Bill Gowan

Tommy Montgomery

Cody C. Muldner

John Paul Plemons

Anthony (Tony) Watson

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1: Greta Jordan, incumbent

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: Darrell R. Waller, incumbent

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: Jackie Freeland, incumbent

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4:

John V. Cabano

Lisa Clay

Shane Richards

County Constable Pct. 2, unexpired term:

David L. Foreman

Dan Williams, incumbent

Republican Party County Chair: Steven L. Jessup

Republican Party Precinct Chairs:

Deborah Wright, Pct. 103

James Sinclair , Pct. 104

Janice Barlow, Pct. 108

Kim Cobb, Pct. 109

Betty Partain, Pct. 203

Robert Buthod, Pct. 205

Teri Bates, Pct. 206

Bill Carson, Pct. 308

Dan Layne, Pct. 400

Linda Gober, Pct. 401

Erin Page, Pct. 403

