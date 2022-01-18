The deadline to register to vote in the March 1 primary election is Monday, Jan. 31. Early voting starts Feb. 14 and ends Feb. 25.
In Texas, voters register with their respective county voter registrars. In Navarro County, visit 601 N. 13th Street, Suite 3 in Corsicana or call 903-875-3330 for more information.
Several local Republican candidates have filed for the March primary. Contested races have emerged for Navarro County Commissioner Precincts 2 and 4, Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 and the unexpired term of County Constable Pct. 2.
Running to represent Pct. 4 on the Navarro County Commissioners Court are David Brewer, Terry Brooks, Bill Gowan, Tommy Montgomery, Cody C. Muldner, John Paul Plemons, and Anthony (Tony) Watson.
Ricky Grantham will challenge incumbent Eddie Perry for Pct. 2 County Commissioner.
Competing for Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 are John V. Cabano, Lisa Clay, and Shane Richards.
David L. Foreman will challenge appointed Constable Pct. 2 Dan Williams.
“We want all eligible Texans to participate in all of this year's upcoming elections, including the Primary Elections in which voters will choose the candidates to appear on the November 2022 General Election ballot," Secretary of State John Scott said.
To be eligible to vote in Texas, you must be:
• A United States citizen;
• A resident of the county where you submit the application;
• At least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and 18 years of age on Election Day.
• Not finally convicted of a felony (you may be eligible to vote once you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
• Not declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Texas is an open primary state, which means voters do not register as members of a particular political party. Voters can cast a ballot in either party's primary election – but not both. Primary Elections are run by the Republican and Democrat parties in each of Texas' 254 counties. Party chairs in each county are responsible for conducting voting on Election Day, while county election officials administer the Early Voting period.
To begin your voter registration, or for more information, contact the Navarro County Elections Department or visit Texas.gov.
Navarro County Republican candidates in the primary include:
Navarro County Judge: H.M. Davenport, incumbent
District Clerk: Joshua B. Tackett, incumbent
County Clerk: Sherry Dowd, incumbent
County Treasurer: Ryan Douglas, incumbent
County Commissioner Pct. 2:
Ricky Grantham
Eddie Perry, incumbent
County Commissioner Pct. 4:
David Brewer
Terry Brooks
Bill Gowan
Tommy Montgomery
Cody C. Muldner
John Paul Plemons
Anthony (Tony) Watson
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1: Greta Jordan, incumbent
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: Darrell R. Waller, incumbent
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: Jackie Freeland, incumbent
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4:
John V. Cabano
Lisa Clay
Shane Richards
County Constable Pct. 2, unexpired term:
David L. Foreman
Dan Williams, incumbent
Republican Party County Chair: Steven L. Jessup
Republican Party Precinct Chairs:
Deborah Wright, Pct. 103
James Sinclair , Pct. 104
Janice Barlow, Pct. 108
Kim Cobb, Pct. 109
Betty Partain, Pct. 203
Robert Buthod, Pct. 205
Teri Bates, Pct. 206
Bill Carson, Pct. 308
Dan Layne, Pct. 400
Linda Gober, Pct. 401
Erin Page, Pct. 403
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.