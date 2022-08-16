All eligible Texans are encouraged to register to vote by Oct. 11 to participate in the upcoming General Election Nov. 8.
Texas law requires eligible voters to be registered 30 days before Election Day, and since the 30th day before the General Election falls on the Sunday before Columbus Day, eligible voters get two extra days to register this year, according to Secretary of State John Scott.
"Even though we're still two months away from the voter registration deadline, it's never too early to make sure you're registered, update your registration information if you need to, and prepare yourself to vote in the upcoming election," Scott said.
To learn more about voting in Texas, visit VoteTexas.gov.
