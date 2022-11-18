There is nothing that can get you into the holiday spirit like the City of Corsicana’s Christmas parade. There is just magic in it! Mark your calendar for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Preregistration is required and on-site registration will not be allowed.
Please register with the City of Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department by scanning the QR Code on the flyer or email your registration to sblevins@corsicanatx.gov.
You may also drop it by the Parks Office at 200 N. 12th St., Corsicana.
“We look forward to see you along with Santa, carolers and thousands of lights bringing in the holiday season in downtown Corsicana,” said Sharla Allen, Parks Director.
Any questions call Sharla Allen or Amy Tidwell at 903-654-4800.
