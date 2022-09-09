The City of Corsicana and the Bunert Park Freedom Flag Committee are hosting a ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. The memorial will be at the Freedom Flag Plaza at Bunert Park.
This year’s theme is “We will always remember,” and the event will also honor the memory of Babbette Samuels, 94, of Corsicana, who passed away peacefully Aug. 30 at her home.
Join our city, county, faith and business leaders in honoring our first responders and mourning those who lost their lives on that tragic day.
