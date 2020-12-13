Thomas Fredric Hammargren 70, of Avon, Indiana, passed away December 8, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1950 in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Wallace and Eunice (Tweten) Hammargren. He is survived by his sister, Mary Beth Schmedake and her husband, Don; two nieces, Karen (Steven) Goheen and Meg…