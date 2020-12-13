The staff of State Representative Cody Harris, held a pre-legislative day meeting with constituents and county leaders at the Navarro Courthouse Tuesday.
Chief of Staff, Jeff Carlson was joined by Harris’ District Director Angelia Orr, and Corsicana native, Scott Gilfillan who will serve as Harris’ Legislative Director.
“Cody is excited about getting this session started,” Carlson said.
Harris, who won reelection in November as Texas’s Eighth District’s Representative, is expected to receive his committee assignments in late January, or early February 2021.
According to Carlson, Harris’s priorities during this legislative session will include working on the budget and toward a solution regarding funding education in the district. He is also expected to champion a bill, along with State Senator Brian Birdwell which could eventually bring a Bachelor of Science and Nursing program to Navarro College’s Corsicana campus.
Last session, a similar bill was sponsored by former Ellis County Republican Representative, John Wray. That bill passed the House, but failed to gain the necessary support to be voted out of committee in the Senate.
Harris is also expected to carry a bill which would allow EMS workers the option of carrying a gun while on the job.
Carlson said he expects three or four of Harris’s bills to be filed before the Christmas holidays.
Another topic discussed Tuesday was Texas Central’s High Speed Rail project that, if approved, would cut through Navarro County.
“Representative Harris continues to stand against the high-speed rail project, and will hold Texas Central accountable while standing up for the rights of land owners,” Carlson said.
Harris is a second term Representative from Palestine who represents Hill, Anderson, Freestone and Navarro Counties.
“There’s a deep bench in Austin,” he said. “Cody and others are a part of that.”
Carlson said he was confident that Republicans can get a lot done during the upcoming session.
Although Representative Harris was involved with other meetings at the capital, his staff sees value in meeting with constituents locally and hearing their concerns.
“We want to make sure even with COVID-19 that constituents don’t feel as though services have diminished,” Orr said. “We are looking at different avenues so we can respond in real time.”
She mentioned there has been an uptick in unemployment claim questions. Constituents with any concerns can reach out to the district office located at 214 E. Elm in Hillsboro, and can be reached at 254-582-4081. You may also write to P.O. Box 278 Hillsboro, TX 76645 or email angelia.orr@house.texas.gov for assistance.
Carlson acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic will impact much of the upcoming legislative session and may change the usual process for travel to the capital for legislative days. Harris’s new capital office is located at E-1-318.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.