Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball team owner Mark Cuban recently purchased the Navarro County town of Mustang on Interstate Highway 45, according to multiple news sources.
The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday:
“All 77 acres of the tiny roadside hamlet sold last month to a company controlled by Cuban, county deed records show.
Located about 55 miles south of Dallas, Mustang was for years home to only a strip club and a trailer park. A nasty killing in the nightclub back in 2008 made headlines around the state.
The latest census records say Mustang has a population of 23 people.
Founded in the early 1970s, Mustang was the local watering hole when most of Navarro County prohibited liquor sales.
In 2017, the town was offered for sale with a price tag of $4 million. But the property never sold.”
Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a good friend needed to sell. “I don’t know what if anything I will do with it,” Cuban said in an email.
