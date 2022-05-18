Congressman Jake Ellzey and State Representative Cody Harris recently held a joint tele-town hall where they heard constituent concerns touching on a number of issues, including the status of the High-Speed Rail project which would connect Dallas to Houston cutting through several rural counties including Navarro, which both Ellzey and Harris represent.
Both men reiterated their opposition to a project they characterized as a “boondoggle, not a railroad.”
“Texas Central has only obtained 40 % of the land necessary between Dallas and Houston,” Ellzey said.
The Sixth District Congressman from Ellis County filed the High-Speed Rail Land Acquisition Assurance Act, along with fellow Texas Congressman Kevin Brady in January.
Brady is the Ranking Member of the House Ways and Means Committee, one of the one of the most influential committees in the House of Representatives. The bill would require Texas Central to own all of the land before construction could begin.
According to Ellzey and Harris, several permits and court cases require resolution before the project can continue. Among these cases is an eminent domain case before the Texas Supreme Court.
“Texas Central is buying property and deeding it to a bank in Japan. Stopping this is a hill I’m willing to die on,” Ellzey said.
Ellzey and Harris also discussed illegal immigration and it’s economic and national security implications, as well as Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine which began in February.
“The invasion of the Ukraine changed the way Congressman Ellzey looks at all matters of legislation,” said Scott Gilfillan, Ellzey’s Communications Director.
Ellzey called fentanyl and human trafficking a national security issue. Both men agreed that the federal government has failed to secure the border.
Harris said that Texas has spent approximately $3 billion dollars of Texan taxpayers’ money.
Ellzey believed that reimbursement of the Texas taxpayers was one of the issues discussed when Speaker of the House Dade Phelan visited Washington earlier in April.
Ellzey reported that in March there were 221,000 encounters at the border, according to Customs and Border Protection statistics.
“We should end Biden’s catch and release policy and build the wall wherever we can,” Ellzey said.
“Texas is both a destination and a gateway for those entering the country. We need to secure our border if the Federal Government won’t,” Harris said.
According to Harris, members of the Texas legislature are already preparing bills for the next session.
Harris said his legislative priorities are property tax reduction, protecting property rights and border security.
Both Ellzey and Harris promised to have additional meetings and thanked everyone for participating in the tele-town hall. They encouraged constituents to reach out to their offices for assistance if needed.
Rep. Cody Harris’s mailing address is P.O. Box 278 Hillsboro, Texas 76645. Constituents are also welcome to call 254-582-4081.
Congressman Jake Ellzey's Corsicana office is located at 122 N. Beaton St. His phone number is 903-602-7860.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.