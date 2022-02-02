According to the City of Corsicana:
In anticipation of the bad weather, Republic Services is suspending trash pickup service for Thursday. They anticipate a late start on Friday, but that can change according to the conditions.
This means that your normal trash day (Friday), will be moved to Saturday. Because they will be doing pick ups on Saturday, the recycling center will be closed that day.
City of Corsicana offices will be open.
