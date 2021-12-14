Filing for the March 2022 Primary Election ended Monday with several local Republican candidates. Contested races have emerged for Navarro County Commissioner Precincts 2 and 4, Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 and the unexpired term of County Constable Pct. 2.
James Olsen, Commissioner Pct. 4, announced he would not seek re-election and Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Connie Hickman plans to retire at the end of her current term. Following the death of Constable Pct. 2 Raychaun Ballard, Dan Williams was appointed to fill the position.
Running to represent Pct. 4 on the Navarro County Commissioners Court are David Brewer, Terry Brooks, Bill Gowan, Tommy Montgomery, Cody C. Muldner, John Paul Plemons, and Anthony (Tony) Watson.
According to the Secretary of State's filing information, Brewer is a retired school administrator, Brooks is a Navarro County Sheriff's Deputy, Gowan is a rancher, Montgomery is a small business owner, Plemons is self-employed, Muldner is a construction manager, and Watson is retired military.
Ricky Grantham, retired U.S. Army, will challenge incumbent Eddie Perry for Pct. 2 County Commissioner.
Competing for Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 are John V. Cabano, a retired state trooper, Lisa Clay, assistant auditor, and Shane Richards, who works in law enforcement.
David L. Foreman will challenge current Constable Pct. 2 Dan Williams. Foreman is listed as self-employed and Williams works in law enforcement.
Republican candidates in the primary include:
Navarro County Judge: H.M. Davenport, incumbent
District Clerk: Joshua B. Tackett, incumbent
County Clerk: Sherry Dowd, incumbent
County Treasurer: Ryan Douglas, incumbent
County Commissioner Pct. 2:
Ricky Grantham
Eddie Perry, incumbent
County Commissioner Pct. 4:
David Brewer
Terry Brooks
Bill Gowan
Tommy Montgomery
Cody C. Muldner
John Paul Plemons
Anthony (Tony) Watson
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1: Greta Jordan, incumbent
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: Darrell R. Waller, incumbent
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: Jackie Freeland, incumbent
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4:
John V. Cabano
Lisa Clay
Shane Richards
County Constable Pct. 2, unexpired term:
David L. Foreman
Dan Williams, incumbent
Republican Party County Chair: Steven L. Jessup
Republican Party Precinct Chairs:
Deborah Wright, Pct. 103
James Sinclair , Pct. 104
Janice Barlow, Pct. 108
Kim Cobb, Pct. 109
Betty Partain, Pct. 203
Robert Buthod, Pct. 205
Teri Bates, Pct. 206
Bill Carson, Pct. 308
Dan Layne, Pct. 400
Linda Gober, Pct. 401
Erin Page, Pct. 403
