Filing for the March 2022 Primary Election ended Monday with several local Republican candidates. Contested races have emerged for Navarro County Commissioner Precincts 2 and 4, Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 and the unexpired term of County Constable Pct. 2.

James Olsen, Commissioner Pct. 4, announced he would not seek re-election and Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Connie Hickman plans to retire at the end of her current term. Following the death of Constable Pct. 2 Raychaun Ballard, Dan Williams was appointed to fill the position.

Running to represent Pct. 4 on the Navarro County Commissioners Court are David Brewer, Terry Brooks, Bill Gowan, Tommy Montgomery, Cody C. Muldner, John Paul Plemons, and Anthony (Tony) Watson.

According to the Secretary of State's filing information, Brewer is a retired school administrator, Brooks is a Navarro County Sheriff's Deputy, Gowan is a rancher, Montgomery is a small business owner, Plemons is self-employed, Muldner is a construction manager, and Watson is retired military.

Ricky Grantham, retired U.S. Army, will challenge incumbent Eddie Perry for Pct. 2 County Commissioner.

Competing for Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 are John V. Cabano, a retired state trooper, Lisa Clay, assistant auditor, and Shane Richards, who works in law enforcement.

David L. Foreman will challenge current Constable Pct. 2 Dan Williams. Foreman is listed as self-employed and Williams works in law enforcement.

Republican candidates in the primary include:

Navarro County Judge: H.M. Davenport, incumbent

District Clerk: Joshua B. Tackett, incumbent

County Clerk: Sherry Dowd, incumbent

County Treasurer: Ryan Douglas, incumbent

County Commissioner Pct. 2:

Ricky Grantham

Eddie Perry, incumbent

County Commissioner Pct. 4:

David Brewer

Terry Brooks

Bill Gowan

Tommy Montgomery

Cody C. Muldner

John Paul Plemons

Anthony (Tony) Watson

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1: Greta Jordan, incumbent

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: Darrell R. Waller, incumbent

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: Jackie Freeland, incumbent

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4:

John V. Cabano

Lisa Clay

Shane Richards

County Constable Pct. 2, unexpired term:

David L. Foreman

Dan Williams, incumbent

Republican Party County Chair: Steven L. Jessup

Republican Party Precinct Chairs:

Deborah Wright, Pct. 103

James Sinclair , Pct. 104

Janice Barlow, Pct. 108

Kim Cobb, Pct. 109

Betty Partain, Pct. 203

Robert Buthod, Pct. 205

Teri Bates, Pct. 206

Bill Carson, Pct. 308

Dan Layne, Pct. 400

Linda Gober, Pct. 401

Erin Page, Pct. 403

