The Republican Party Of Navarro County will host its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan.16, at Republican Headquarters located at 111-B W. Third Ave. in downtown Corsicana.
Bruce Bishop, State Republican Executive Committeeman District 2, will address the local party on bills filed for the 88th State Legislative Session and Republican legislative priorities. Whether from home or going to the capitol in Austin, he will provide the tools for you to effectively advocate for these priorities important to you.
Please attened a social from 6 to 6:30 p.m., honoring local elected officials.
All registered voters are welcome to attend. For more information, reference the website www.navgop.org.
