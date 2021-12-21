The Republican Party of Texas has certified the filed candidate list for the March 1, 2022 Republican Primary Election. As required by the Texas Election Code and ensure a fair election, the Republican Party of Navarro County will hold a drawing for name order on the ballot at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at Republican Headquarters, 111-B W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
County Chair Steve Jessup and members of the County Executive Committee will conduct the drawing.
Candidates and/or their representatives are invited to attend.
The County Executive Committee will meet Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The program will feature all the candidates in Primary Election competitive races to present and introduce themselves.
For more information, reference the website www.navgop.org.
