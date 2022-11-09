The Republican Party of Navarro County is holding its inaugural Golf Classic Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Oaks Golf Course, 2509 N. Business 45, in Corsicana.
The format is Two-Person Scramble. It is limited to 21 Teams in the morning and 21 Teams in the afternoon.
Two Separate 18 Hole Play Times:
8 a.m. Shotgun Start Time (arrive no later than 7:30 a.m.)
12:30 p.m. Shotgun Start Time (arrive no later than noon)
Two Playing Divisions: Men’s and Co-Ed
Team entry fee: $200. This includes 18 holes of golf, cart, and burger buffet following play. Awards for: Team Score, Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive.
Team registration applications and Sign-up Sheet are available at The Oaks Pro Shop. Make checks payable to the Republican Party of Navarro County. Credit card payments will be handled over the phone by RPNC Treasurer Tammy Baker whom will contact you. All Applications and payments must be submitted by Nov. 17 at The Oaks.
All proceeds will benefit the Republican Party Of Navarro County operations and will stay in Navarro County. For more information, reference the website www.navgop.org.
