United States Congressman District 6 Jake Ellzey and State Senator District 2 Bob Hall will be guest speakers for the eleventh annual “Reagan Day Dinner” fundraising event, benefiting the Republican Party of Navarro County.
It will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the Corsicana Opry & Events Center, 215 E. Fifth Avenue in downtown Corsicana. Dinner, auction, and speakers will begin at 6:30 p.m. Contributor Reception will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Dress is Cowboy casual and western attire. Entertainment will be provided by Bobby and Cissy Perry.
Congressman Ellzey proudly represents Texas’ Sixth congressional district which spans from the Rangers Ballpark in Tarrant County, the booming suburbs of Ellis County, and to the rural communities of Navarro County. Ellzey, his wife Shelby, and their two children, have made their home on a 10-acre ranch in Ellis County, where they have spent the last decade.
At the age of seven, Ellzey decided he wanted to become a fighter pilot. Fifteen years later, he was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science. Since graduation, Ellzey has served our country and Texas for more than 33 years.
Throughout his 20-year Naval career, Ellzey flew H-60 helicopters, F-14 Tomcats, F/A-18 Hornets, and Super Hornets in defense of our nation. He has logged 830 carrier landings, and he served a tour as a Joint Terminal Attack Controller on the ground embedded with Navy SEALs. He was deployed nine times during his military career with five combat tours over Afghanistan and two in Iraq. Following his tour as Commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron, he served as the Air Boss on the USS Ronald Reagan.
After his Navy career, he served Texas as a Commissioner of the Texas Veterans Commission, State Representative of the 10th District of Texas, ran a small business, and worked as a commercial airline pilot. He won a special election for the U.S. District 6 congressional seat on July 27, 2021 and was immediately sworn in July 30.
Congressman Ellzey is committed to protecting private property rights, stopping high-speed rail, serving our veterans, lowering taxes, defending the Second Amendment, protecting the sanctity of life, and working to ensure election integrity.
State Senator Bob Hall, father of four boys and husband to Kay Hall, taught his family the importance of faith, family, and hard work. Senator Hall graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina with a degree in Electrical Engineering and received a Regular Commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. While a cadet at The Citadel, he received numerous awards for leadership. He was the only Air Force Cadet selected to be a Battalion Commander and was awarded the coveted Wade Hampton saber as the graduating cadet who had contributed the most to The Citadel during the four years he was a cadet
Upon graduation, Hall began his active duty as a Systems Engineer, working to develop the Minuteman Missile System during the Cold War, at Norton AFB in San Bernardino, California, where he achieved the rank of Captain.
After the Air Force, he worked in the Aerospace industry as a Systems Engineer and Business Development Manager. In 1982, he left the corporate world and began working as an independent proposal consultant to aerospace and defense corporations. Then in 1984, he formed his own company, Professional Proposal Management, Inc. He won election to the Texas State Senate in 2014 to begin the 84th Legislature in 2015.
A compelling sense of duty, shaped by his military service, business experience, and love for his country – drives State Senator Hall to leave a legacy of a patriotic servant for his children and grandchildren. Envisioning their futures compelled him to become actively involved in the state’s political process and strongly believes it is time to stand in the gap for our children and our liberties.
The club will be saluting our Veterans, Active Military, and First Responders with a special ticket price.
Tickets are $50 each for the general public, and $35 each for Veterans, Active Military, and First Responders. Please go to the www.navgop.org website to purchase tickets in advance. To make a payment via credit card, click on the Calendar tab on this website, just below the banner. Scroll down to the “Reagan Day Dinner” event, select quantity, and click on the “Get Tickets” link. Table sponsorship is available per the website post. Seating is limited.
Alternate method of payment is to make checks payable to RPNC (Republican Party of Navarro County). Notate on the check the number of dinner guests and/or contributor level. then mail to:
RPNC
P.O. Box 1272
Corsicana, Texas 75151
All proceeds will benefit the Republican Party of Navarro County operations and will stay in Navarro County. For more information, reference the website www.navgop.org.
