The Republican Party of Navarro County will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 11 at Republican Headquarters located at 111-B West Third Avenue in downtown Corsicana.
Special guest speakers will be State Senator District 22 Brian Birdwell and Republican Party of Texas East Regional Director Detrese Harkey.
Join them for a social from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., honoring our local elected officials.
All registered voters are welcome to attend. For more information, reference the website www.navgop.org.
