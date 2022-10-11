Texas Railroad Commission Chairman Wayne Christian will be the keynote speaker for the “Texans Energized 2022” fundraising event, benefiting the Republican Party of Navarro County.
The event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Corsicana Opry & Events Center, 215 E. Fifth Ave. in downtown Corsicana. Speakers will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be a dinner, auction, and musical entertainment by J.D. Cobb and Reagan Smith.
Tickets for the general public are $50 each and $35 for veterans, active military, and first responders. A table for eight is $350 and a VIP table for eight $1,000 and in close proximity to the stage, with special speaker access and recognition.
Seating is limited, and guests are asked to purchase tickets in advance. To make a payment via credit card, click on the Calendar tab on the www.navgop.org website, just below the banner and scroll down to the “Texans Energized 2022” event and click on the “Get Tickets” link.
Payment may also be made by checks payable to Republican Party of Navarro County. Notate on the check the number of dinner guests and/or contributor level, then mail to:
RPNC, P.O. Box 1272, Corsicana, Texas 75151.
All proceeds will benefit the Republican Party of Navarro County operations and will stay in the county. For more information, visit www.navgop.org
