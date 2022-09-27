The Republican Party of Navarro County will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 10 at Republican Headquarters located at 111-B West Third Avenue in downtown Corsicana.
Rebekah Warwick, Central Regional Coordinator for Heritage Action for America, will be speaking on “What’s Ahead” in 2023, looking forward to the U.S. Congress and Texas State Legislative Session.
Heritage Action turns conservative ideas into reality on Capitol Hill by holding lawmakers accountable to their promises to advance conservative principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values, and a strong national defense.
The club will host a social from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., honoring local elected officials. All registered voters are welcome to attend.
For more information, reference the website www.navgop.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.