The Corsicana City Council heard from the public on a variety of issues during the regular May 9 meeting.
Corsicana residents Elbert Turner and Billy Joe Kelly used their time to thank the city for what they have done thus far. Kelly asked the council to consider placing a stop sign at Ninth Street and Renfro Avenue.
“Everyone is in a rush these days and no one wants to stop,” he said.
Jackie Zawici, representing the Concerned Citizens of Navarro County, discussed the proposed bitcoin mining project which is a planned 265-acre facility located in Pct. 3 on FM 709.
Zawici, who started the Facebook group in April, mentioned growing concerns about the proposed bitcoin mining facility, such as environmental concerns, power and water usage and increased traffic and noise in rural areas, as well as questions about the process by which this project came to be in Navarro County.
“We are going to do everything in our power to stop this,” Zawici said.
Mayor Don Denbow announced that the Texas Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21 in downtown Corsicana.
City Councilman Chris Woolsey also announced that a meet and greet would be held for State Senator Bob Hall from 5 to 6:30 pm. Thursday, May 19 at the Collin Street Bakery, located at 2035 Interstate Highway 45 in Corsicana.
Hall represents District 2 in the Texas Senate, which includes Navarro County following redistricting.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
