Considered long overdue, a committee has formed to honor former Corsicana Police Officer Sgt. Robert (Bob) Glenwood Robinson, Badge No. 642, who was killed in the line of duty 58 years ago on Dec. 23, 1962.
A Bronze Statue has been commissioned, which will become part of Corsicana’s Bronze Statue Tour, depicting Sgt. Robinson as well as honoring two other former Police Officers who have died in the line of duty in Corsicana; Charlie Maddux in 1904 and Vess Arp in 1924.
All three slain officers were inducted into the Texas Peace Officers Memorial in Austin many years ago.
Corsicana resident Shirley Robinson, sister of Bob Robinson, said she had hoped to honor her brother in some way for years, and recently reached out to a group of people including family members to form an official committee to begin collecting donations toward a Bronze statue.
“It would mean a lot to our family to honor Bob with a Bronze Statue placed on the streets of Corsicana where he gave the ultimate sacrifice,” she said.
A local supporter of fallen officers, Bob Reddish, who organizes car shows and fundraisers to benefit the families of fallen officers and various other local charities, stepped in to help, along with the City of Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department, an official steward of Bronze statue funds during the fundraising stage.
A committee has been formed including Robert Johnson, Sam Thompson, and family members.
Last week the effort got underway with a deposit made for the statue to initiate the statue design. The committee plans a series of benefits and fundraising activities, including a multi-faceted car show April 10 called “Honoring Our Fallen” at Frank Kent Country on Beaton Street in Corsicana, and a raffle for a unique handmade military grade bolt action rifle donated by a local resident.
The raffle will begin selling $10 tickets online in February and will be announced and promoted at a later date.
Individual donations can be made for the bronze statue by sending a check to the Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department, 200 N. 12th St., Corsicana, TX 75110 Attn: Robinson Bronze Statue, or to the Navarro County Fallen Officers Fund with a similar check notation at P.O. Box 173, Rice, TX 75155.
Sgt. “Bob” Robison was shot outside of V’s Café on East 10th and South Seventh Streets on the evening of Dec. 23, 1962 during a routine traffic stop. He left behind a wife and young daughter, parents, two brothers and two sisters.
His father, George Robinson, was also killed in the line of duty as a Johnson County Sheriff in 1971. Sgt. Robinson’s brother, George Robinson Jr., was a Texas Highway Patrolman at the time of his brother’s death.
For more information or to assist with upcoming fundraising events, contact Committee Spokesperson Bob Reddish at 214-418-5775.
