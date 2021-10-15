In the wake of Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley’s decision to leave the city, public comment during Monday's City Council meeting included requests from residents to maintain, support and train a younger workforce, including Corsicana’s first responders and prospective civil service employees.
Daylon Caldwell asked that the city respect good employees and review their practices. Another directly called out City Manager Connie Standridge.
Mayor Pro-tempore Ruby Williams presided over the regular Corsicana City Council meeting in Mayor Denbow’s absence.
The council approved reassigning the Corsicana Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to a city department, moving the CCVB away from the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce. This move is considered routine and in line with similar cities.
The CCVB Board will have 11 members and two non-voting members. Members will serve three-year staggered terms. The Board will be nominated by the mayor and approved by the council.
The council also approved a budget amendment and bylaws related to the CCVB reflecting the change.
The council approved City Manager Connie Standridge to dispose and sell two police vehicles. One vehicle is inoperable, while the other is considered to be in good condition.
Mayor Don Denbow was nominated by unanimous vote to represent the city on the Navarro County Central Appraisal Board of Directors.
The council approved a waiver allowing members of the Coyote Squadron to serve alcohol to donors of the 22nd Annual Corsicana Airsho. The show will be Saturday, Oct. 16, at the C. David Campbell Airfield.
Gates open at 8:30 a.m. with the show beginning at noon.
The council approved the consent agenda and adjourned without holding an Executive Session.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
