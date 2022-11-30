Suzanne Plyer’s friendly face is well known around Corsicana. She operates Thyme and Elegance catering company and the Olive Branch Eatery on Beaton Street. The face of her business is changing as has her physical shape.
“In April of 2020, right around when Covid-19 hit, I decided I needed to make a change,” she said. Since that time, Plyer has lost over 130 pounds and maintained the weight loss. By July 2020, Plyer became a health coach within the Optavia program, “It’s helped me stay accountable. This is different. You understand your triggers.”
The program involves eating mostly packaged “fuelings” throughout the day and having a “lean and green” meal. Fuelings include soups, bread mixes, shakes, bars and a variety of snack items. Many people on the program have reported quick weight loss early on which usually is a motivational factor to keep on going. There is also a life book with worksheets to help dieters examine their lifestyle. For Plyer, it’s also become a part of her business at the Olive Branch Eatery.
“It’s about 50/50,” Plyer said of the percentage of customers who enjoy her “lean and green” (high protein, low carbohydrate) meals vs. those who opt for a sandwich, soup or any of the regular fare on her menu. On Wednesdays, Plyer offers her lean and green meals to anyone who is interested. They are items such as jalapeno popper chicken or inside out egg rolls.
“For Corsicana, there are not a lot of options to eat freshly made healthy meals,” Plyer said.
She said this weight loss journey has probably kept her from having to take more medications and it has also helped her on the business side of life, “I can do anything I want. I never had the courage before. Now I’ve gotten healthy in my mind.”
Suzanne’s healthier body and mind are contributing to a business expansion. Her current plans are to start dinner service and eventually include alcohol sales and cooking classes and more party events such as the upcoming Taste of the Holidays.
She also has a shop area at the eatery where she offers gift items, regular food items and low carb option foods such as bread, peanut butter, tortilla chips and even pizza.
What started as one woman’s desire to lose weight has had a ripple effect for our community. Plyer sums it up this way, “I love helping other people succeed; not just in weight loss but to help people succeed in all areas.”
