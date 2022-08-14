The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1191 hosted its monthly meeting Aug. 9 at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana.
The guest speaker was Capt. Dan Summerall, United States Navy, Ret. from Corsicana. Summerall was on active duty with the Navy for 26 years from 1972 to 1998, serving in several locations, with his last assignment in Washington, DC. He flew off of several carriers including the Constellation, Ranger, and Nimitz, and at one time had landed on all the carriers currently then in operation. He is also associated with the Coyote Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force which will host the 23rd Annual Air Show Oct. 8.
Summerall gave insight into day-to-day life on a carrier. The noise level on a carrier was noted as an ongoing state of the environment, along with sleeping space, food service and exercise area. The overall structure of the carrier was described with its overall large size, number of decks, and number and type of aircraft. The length of time on deployments was also noted.
The presentation was followed by a question and answer period. The NARFE would like to thank those who have served in naval aviation as well as in other military assignments.
NARFE Chap. 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity.
For more information, please call Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie 469-552-6649, Ennis 214-949-6197, Red Oak 412-722-6307, or Corsicana 903-874-3092, or go to www.narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.
