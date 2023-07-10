From Staff Reports
There is a ribbon cutting for MicroFuzeIt from 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, July 13, located at 3201 W. Seventh Avenue, Suite 100 in Corsicana.
MicroFuzeIt is a computer and network services in conjunction with managed IT services and VOIP. The company specializes in remote help desk procurement, proactive maintenance, onsite support, cloud services, and vendor management.
For more information, check out their Facebook at: www.facebook.com/MicroFuzeIT/
