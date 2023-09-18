The Rice City Council met Tuesday, Sept. 12, and passed the 2023-2024 budget of just over $2 million. The council also approved the combined ad valorem tax rate of $0.4076 per $100 of taxable valuation which is lower than the previous year’s rate of $0.5003 per $100 of taxable valuation.
The budget did not include raises totaling 3% for the administrative staff of the city. The money was previously earmarked for the raises. The council denied the raises for three City employees noting that the raises did not include all employees including police officers
City of Rice Police Officers had received substantial raises over the last two years in order to assist with retention.
Mayor J. Nicole Jackson indicated that the raises were necessary because the percentage of required contribution to the Texas Retirement System for city employees increased from five to seven percent with a larger match.
The TRS contribution increase effects all employees even though the three staff members didn’t vote for it.
The issue was discussed at a meeting prior to Tuesday Night and was again brought in front of the council again by Mayor Jackson.
In a phone interview following the meeting Jackson said she would likely address the issue again with the council in the future.
The council approved the purchase of three 9mm. duty pistols from seizure funds.
A motion to consider the procedure to address damages to a police vehicle was tabled.
Council members asked about insurance. Three bids were also requested. The item is expected to be considered at a future meeting.
A request for funds for the ongoing beautification project were approved. Funds will be reimbursed from a TxDot grant.
The council approved adding a health inspection service, allowing local restaurants to be inspected in a timely fashion.
The replat of Tiera Del Sol from two to one lot was approved.
The council also held preliminary discussions on the procedures regarding the Event Room rental in Rice.
The council approved a scope of the work on the repair of Fannin St. to include asphalt and chip and seal. The city will seek bids in the coming weeks.
The council also approved opening a bank account for the Municipal Court. No signees were designated at the meeting Tuesday.
All other regular reports including an update from the Economic Development Commission were approved.
The council also briefly discussed the 2019-2020 audit report before adjourning the regular meeting into Executive Session. The audit concerns the previous administration. Mayor Jackson was elected in May 2021.
The city council meets regularly on the second Tuesday of the month, at 305 N. Dallas Street in Rice. Meetings begin at 6 p.m.
