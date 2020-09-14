9-12-20 Wildart Rice.jpg

Courtesy photo

The Woodmen of the World Insurance Company chose Rice Elementary out of several area schools to receive a $500 check to use for students. Pictured are Cindy Black, Rice Elementary School principal and Kim Burks, Rice Elementary assistant principal.

