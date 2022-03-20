A group of Rice Elementary Gifted and Talented students recently raised $628.90 for the Corsicana Animal Shelter. Second graders Madillyn Ivie, Madelyn Jones, and Aleia Flores sold pickles each Friday in January to collect money for their “passion” project.
The girls started by creating a plan, pitching it to the principal, and advertising with posters throughout the school. Pickles were donated by Rice Elementary staff. Each Friday afternoon, they bagged pickles and delivered them to classrooms. On March 7, their efforts came to fruition with a shopping trip for supplies on the shelter’s wishlist. Then they delivered the supplies and visited some of the animals they would be helping.
“This was carried out completely by the girls - from planning all the way to delivering items to the shelter. This was a true real-world learning experience for them that has sparked an interest in service and dedication,” Rice Elementary Principal Cindy Black said of the project.
“This experience is one my Madi will remember forever, and these are the kinds of experiences that help kids love school and learning,” said Bethany Ivie, Madillyn’s mom.
The girls plan to work on a new goal next school year.
