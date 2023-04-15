4-15-23 Rice forum.JPG

Daily Sun photo/Michael Kormos

Pictured from left to right are Rice mayoral candidates, Jennifer Fisher, J. Nicole Jackson and Wes Mach.

The City of Rice hosted a mayoral candidate forum Tuesday evening, allowing residents the opportunity to question the three people who are running for Rice’s highest office.

Incumbent J. Nicole Jackson is seeking reelection, The first term mayor and business owner, real estate agent, is being challenged by longtime resident Jennifer Fisher and self-described entrepreneur Wes Mach.

Approximately 50 people crowded the Rice City Hall to hear the candidates discuss their priorities for the city, economic development, infrastructure, taxes, and other issues.

The forum was moderated by Corsicana Daily Sun Editor Michael Kormos and reporter Mark Archibald.

The live stream of Tuesday’s entire forum is available at: https://www.facebook.com/corsicanadailysun/videos/1662067447567186

The city and school elections will be Saturday, May 6, with early voting occurring from April 24 – May 2.

