The City of Rice hosted a mayoral candidate forum Tuesday evening, allowing residents the opportunity to question the three people who are running for Rice’s highest office.
Incumbent J. Nicole Jackson is seeking reelection, The first term mayor and business owner, real estate agent, is being challenged by longtime resident Jennifer Fisher and self-described entrepreneur Wes Mach.
Approximately 50 people crowded the Rice City Hall to hear the candidates discuss their priorities for the city, economic development, infrastructure, taxes, and other issues.
The forum was moderated by Corsicana Daily Sun Editor Michael Kormos and reporter Mark Archibald.
The live stream of Tuesday’s entire forum is available at: https://www.facebook.com/corsicanadailysun/videos/1662067447567186
The city and school elections will be Saturday, May 6, with early voting occurring from April 24 – May 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.