Rice Independent School District was recently approved to receive additional funding from the Texas Education Agency for its most qualified and effective teachers.
House Bill 3 allows districts to apply for and receive funding for these educators. It also allows the district to recruit the best of the best.
“The application process was not an easy task, but we simply could not pass up the opportunity for some of our teachers to earn up to an additional $32,000 a year,” Superintendent Amy Harvell stated.
The Teacher Incentive Allotment Plan allows teachers to earn either a Recognized, Exemplary, or Master Designation. These are based on several standards including Teacher Performance, Student Achievement, and Leadership Practices.
Any certified teacher in the district who meets this criteria is eligible for one of these designations. Teachers at the Recognized Designation could earn an extra $3,000 to $9,000, while Exemplary Designation Teachers could earn $6,000 to $18,000. Master Designation Teachers are eligible for up to $32,000 each year.
“This opportunity is a win-win for Rice ISD. We can recruit and retain the best teachers in the profession, while increasing student outcomes,” Harvell stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.