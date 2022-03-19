Nineteen Rice ISD teachers were surprised Feb. 28 with an announcement that they would be receiving designations and cash incentives through Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment for outstanding performance during the 2020-21 school year.
In an effort to retain and recruit top teachers, Rice ISD began the application process for the incentives in 2020, just as the pandemic was beginning to affect the educational system. The district collected data on teachers throughout last school year from their individual T-TESS evaluations, student learning objective goals, and core leadership practices.
Data is sent to Texas Tech University where it is reviewed and analyzed to determine if it meets the level necessary to assign teacher designations.
RISD worked closely with Education Service Center 12 through the Texas Education Agency’s extensive application process which required a series of submissions and revisions.
Since Rice is a rural district that serves a student body of almost 80% economically disadvantaged, the designated teachers’ monetary compensation from the state will be higher.
“TIA allows rural districts, like Rice ISD, to compete with larger districts that have higher pay scales. This program will enable us to be more competitive,” said Rice ISD Superintendent Amy Harvell. “We are so excited to be able to provide this opportunity to our teachers.”
Teachers who receive this award are given one of three designations by TEA: Recognized, Exemplary, or Master Teacher and are eligible to receive compensation ranging from $6,000 to $24,000 for the next five years.
“The TIA with Rice ISD has been a blessing to my whole family. My husband and I both teach in the district, and each of us qualified for the allotment. Words cannot express how thankful we are for Rice giving us the opportunity to be considered. We pour our heart and soul into our jobs, and we feel an appreciation that we have never felt,” said Pre-K teacher Cindy Burkett.
“I was so excited, not to mention surprised, when everyone came to my classroom to present my award. After all the work with goal-setting, data collection, and extra leadership duties, it is such a blessing. It reminds me that even though education is a very trying profession right now, I'm doing what God has given me the gift to do,” said Emilie Stewart, RHS CTE teacher.
RISD teachers who will receive designations and are eligible to receive checks are:
Rice Elementary School- Cindy Burkett, Vanessa Cain, Dwaine Edgar, and Amanda Jennings-- Recognized
Rice Intermediate Middle School- Heather Flores, Jennifer Long, Stephen Webster, Marissa Roath-- Recognized
Holly Upchurch, Gina McDonald, Kelly Faulk-Ross-- Exemplary
Martha Van Cleave, Sarah Block-- Master
Rice High School- James Vest, Steven Cox, Kerry Hughes-- Recognized
Emilie Stewart, Steven Burkett, Kaden Pruit-- Exemplary
Rice ISD’s plan allows for teachers in every content area and specialization to participate in the Teacher Incentive Allotment process.
The district serves just over 1,000 students and is currently the only TIA fully approved school district in Navarro county.
