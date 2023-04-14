Rice ISD was recently awarded two separate grants totaling $3,000 from the Educational Service Center Region 12 Technology Foundation. These grant funds will be used to purchase specialized technology to provide unique learning opportunities for students at the elementary and high school campuses.
Operation Inspiration will provide our elementary emergent bilingual students with a fun and imaginative opportunity to use communication and problem-solving skills to master the English language. The campus will receive an interactive globe package and programmable robot kit to apply language skills in real world situations. Learning a language can be intimidating, and this project will support students as they practice decision-making, teamwork, and communicating in a second language.
Each year, students in the Gifted and Talented program at Rice ISD research an area of interest and design their own passion project related to that topic. At the high school, Operation Innovation will provide a maker kit students can use to enhance their projects. This kit includes guides, lessons, and materials to create and innovate using science, math, engineering, the arts, and mathematics. Students will be able to think beyond pen, paper, or a computer screen with this hands-on learning experience.
Rice ISD is grateful for the ongoing support Region 12 provides, and can’t wait to see inspired and innovative students using the materials purchased by these grants.
