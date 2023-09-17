Rice High School has made U.S. News and World Report's list of Best High Schools in the nation. Scores are based on graduation rate, performance on standardized tests, and participation in college preparatory courses. Rice High School is ranked:
#1 in the surrounding area
#463 out of all Texas high schools
#5,362 out of almost 18,000 high schools across the nation.
"What an honor for Rice High School to be recognized at a national level. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of our entire school community. It's a symbol of our commitment to academic excellence and reaffirms our belief that every student can excel. I am so proud of the outstanding work our administrators, staff, and students accomplish each day," Superintendent Amy Harvell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.