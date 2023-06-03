Memorial Day is a holiday for honoring and mourning military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces, however it holds a special significance for the City of Rice, the hometown of two young men killed in the line of duty.
The City of Rice hosted its inaugural Memorial Day ceremony Monday downtown.
Guest speaker Jared Alsup said he was grateful to live in a country where we are free to do what we love. The 20-year Navy Veteran, ended his career as a Chief Machinist Mate.
Alsup, spoke about the importance of the phrase of “In God We Trust,” relationships and the reality that some may not come home while fighting.
“We all know there is a possibility that we may not come home, even while in training we understand we have written the blank check that includes the price of our lives,” he said.
Alsup knows the cost of war all too well. His cousin Kenneth May was a Marine who died while deployed in Afghanistan.
As part of his Navy obligations, Alsup helped recruit Seaman Timothy Lee Gauna, into the Navy. Gauna, 21, was former resident of Rice who served as an Information Systems Technician on the USS Cole.
Gauna was one of 17 crew members who perished when two Al-Qaeda suicide bombers attacked the Cole while the ship was refueling in a Yemen port on Oct. 12, 2000.
Alsup also noted the sacrifice of Army Cpl. William D. O’Brien who at the age of 19, paid the ultimate price on March 15, 2008, while taking part in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
O’ Brien also a former resident of Rice, died as a result of small arms fire during combat operations.
Mayor J. Nicole Jackson, herself a four-year Army veteran, introduced Alsup during what was considered an outstanding inaugural Memorial Day observance in Rice.
Vickie Young, Rice’s Park’s and Recreation Director, said she was very happy with the event and the turnout.
“It’s humbling that so many would come out to support those who sacrificed,” she said. “We appreciate that World War II Veteran, Harrison Hughes joining us as well as Jared’s words which are important to remember every day.”
