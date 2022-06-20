The Rice Police Department is looking for three suspects in connection with an armed robbery around 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the Lucky Lady truck stop.
Police said the suspects were caught on camera holding a store clerk at gunpoint while demanding cash from the register before running from the scene.
No further physical description was available and no vehicle was identified in the crime.
If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects, please call the Rice Police Department at 903-326-4146.
