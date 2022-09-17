A library card is a passport for adults and children of all ages to travel beyond the rural town of Rice. This is exactly what Amparito Ramirez had in mind when she envisioned opening the first public library in the old Rice Elementary School building.
Ramirez has had a love for books since she was a little girl. She said she loved to read leading her to work as a library assistant for the Ennis Public Library while attending college. She eventually started a teen program for the library and soon found that her love for teenagers and books went hand in hand. She decided that she wanted to be a school librarian so she could interact with teens regularly.
“At the public library, you do not normally get to see the same people every day, and I liked the idea of being able to see my students and work with them every day,” she said.
This is what turned her onto the idea of becoming a public-school librarian. She is currently earning her master’s degree, working as the school librarian for The Alamo Sixth Grade Center in Ennis, and running the Rice Public Library.
Ramirez said she got the idea to open the library because of her own children, of which she has four under the age of 8.
“My kids need a library to go to because we live in Rice, and I want them to have the same experience with books I have had,” she said.
Ramirez said she contacted Rice City Mayor, J. Nicole Jackson by email asking, “Where is our library? This town is growing and we need a library.”
Ramirez created a PowerPoint presentation for the mayor describing exactly why Rice needed a library. The mayor jumped on board and has been very supportive of Ramirez through this entire process. Ramirez looked up book dealers on Amazon Marketplace and donated 300 books from her own classroom library.
The community has been very supportive of the new library making monetary donations, book donations, and volunteering their time to work at the library during the day.
Ramirez’s “top volunteer” Lennie Dagen said she has enjoyed watching Ramirez’s dream come to fruition.
“I love to see the regulars come in during the day; the home school parents looking for extra materials for their children,” Dagen said.
There are currently 80 library memberships in circulation, which continues to grow. Several students at Rice High School work as volunteers in the evening, but the library needs more daytime volunteers. In addition, the library will soon have several computers for community members to take advantage of Wi-Fi and a new color printer.
Ramirez offers children’s programs throughout the year including summer reading. She said she plans to offer several exciting children and young reader activities through out the holiday season. She will be posting those on social media soon.
Ramirez credits the library’s success thus far to her experience working in the Ennis Public Library, the continued support of her husband and the Rice Community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.