This week, 28 Rice ISD teachers were celebrated for earning more than $492,000 from the Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment for their performance in the 2022-2023 school year. This number has grown notably from the 19 who were awarded last year. For the next five years, designated teachers are guaranteed to receive a check ranging from $6,000 to $24,000 each August as long as they remain teachers in the district. As an extra benefit, this amount is calculated into their salary to increase their highest-paid years for retirement purposes.
The goal of the Teacher Incentive Allotment is to recruit and retain high quality teachers. Rice ISD’s plan ensures that every teacher in the district is eligible because they do not use STAAR scores as a part of their calculation. To qualify, teachers must demonstrate professional growth that positively impacts students by collecting student learning objective data, receiving high marks on their individual evaluations, and meeting leadership criteria.
Amy Harvell, the district superintendent, said she knew this was an important decision during the application process.
“We are so excited to be able to provide our teachers with this opportunity. It is important for us to allow all Rice ISD teachers to participate because all teachers play an important role in educating our students. Teachers are the heart and soul of our district and utilizing this fully funded TEA program is one way we can show our appreciation,” she said.
In total, more than a third of the Rice ISD teaching staff has been designated for a total of five Recognized, 16 Exemplary, and six Master teachers who contribute to their overall “A” Rating by the Texas Education Agency. Designated teachers also earn a Recognized, Exemplary, or Master indicator that is noted on their teaching certificate for the next five years. Fourteen of the 28 are newly designated teachers. Jona Williams, sixth grade English teacher, is among them.
She stated, “I am grateful that our district participates in this. It really feels remarkable to be rewarded for all your hard work!”
There are also six teachers continuing to receive their designation from the previous school year and 12 who were promoted to a new level. Newly promoted Master Teacher and Dyslexia specialist, Holly Upchurch, feels encouraged by the program.
“Being a TIA designated teacher is validation for all those moments we, as educators, pour into teaching that may have gone unnoticed in the past. This honor is a reassurance that what we do is impacting students and making a difference,” she said.
