STREETMAN – The Tarrant Regional Water District recently announced it will host the Inaugural Richland-Chambers Trash Bash, Saturday, May 13 in the communities surrounding the lake.
The cleanup event will take place between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. and provide volunteers a chance to remove unsightly trash and debris surrounding the lake. Prior to the event, volunteers will be provided trash bags and gloves in order to safely collect the trash.
Participants can pick up trash throughout the morning, and then attend the Trash Bash Volunteer After-Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at TRWD’s Richland-Chambers Office located at 140 FM 416 in Streetman.
To find out more information about registration and all the event’s details, as well as information on the after-party, visit www.trwd.com/trashbash.
