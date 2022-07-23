The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1191 held its monthly lunch meeting Tuesday, July 12, at the Asian King Buffet in Waxahachie.
The guest speaker was Dina Rolen with Rolen's Honey Bees of Waxahachie. She and her family moved to Waxahachie 13 years ago and got into the bee business seven years ago primarily in the bee removal aspect initially with honey production becoming a more predominant aspect.
The importance of bees to agriculture and increasing productivity of plants due to their pollination function was stressed. The speaker said a hive would produce about 30 pounds of honey per year on average with harvest normally occurring in late June or July. Improved technology in removal of honey from the comb, ensuring that the bees have sufficient water available, and helping to create a strong, healthy bee colony was emphasized.
NARFE Chap. 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity. For more information, please call Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie - 469-552-6649, Ennis - 214-949-6197, Red Oak - 412-722-6307, or Corsicana - 903-874-3092. You may also go to www.narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.
On the Net:
https://www.facebook.com/rolensbeerescue
