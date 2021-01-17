Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas announced the opening of applications for its Scholarship Program, which grants more than $60,000 to 30 local high school seniors each year. Funded by North Texas McDonald’s owner/operators and donations from the community, the annual scholarships recognize students for their outstanding academic achievements and community involvement.
Applications are open online at rmhcntx.org/scholarships and must be submitted by April 1. All students can apply regardless of race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation, gender, disability, or national origin. To qualify for an RMHC Scholarship, students must:
• be a high school senior
• be younger than 21 years old
• be eligible to attend a two- or four- year college or university with a full course of
study
• be a legal U.S. Resident
• live in the geographic areas of the RMHC of Greater North Texas Chapter
• and submit a complete application and all required documentation by the
deadline.
“As local business owners, it’s important we invest in the next generation of leaders in our communities,” said Cliff Johnson Sr., local McDonald’s owner/operator and Chairman of the RMHCNTX Board.
“We understand the importance of a college education, and the sky is the limit for these deserving students. Their futures are bight, and we can’t wait to see all they accomplish.”
Since the Scholarship Program was founded in 1988, more than $2.5 million has been awarded to over 1,536 North Texas high school seniors. For more information and to apply, visit rmhcntx.org/scholarships.
About RMHC of Greater North Texas
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Its programs are grassroots-driven to enable the organization to offer help where children and families need it most – right in their own communities. RMHC of Greater North Texas is part of a global network of Chapters making a positive impact on the lives of children and families in 65 countries and regions around the world.
