Since 2015, the Corsicana Rotary Club has granted a $3,000 scholarship to graduating seniors from Corsicana High School and/or Mildred High School. Over the last seven years, Corsicana Rotary has had 13 students receive a total of $36,000 to help them financially in their first year of college.
This year, the committee awarded two candidates from CISD, Omar Castro and Jessica Vargas.
Omar is a senior at Corsicana High School. His parents are Everado and Aurea Castro. Omar is in the Higher Start Program and his hobbies are exercising, coding and reading. He plans to attend the University of North Texas and major in Computer Science.
Jessica is a senior at Corsicana High School. Her parents are Cirilo Vargas and Martha Rodriguez. Jessica is in the National Honor Spanish Society and was an Athletic Trainer in the 10th and 11th grade. She enjoys reading and spending time with her family and friends. She plans to attend Tarleton State University and major in Biology.
