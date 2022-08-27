The Corsicana Parks and Recreation department recently expressed its gratitude to the Corsicana Rotary Club for a bench donation placed at the Community Park water spray park.
“These dedicated Rotary Club members are indeed professionals who make positive changes and improvements in the community,” said Sharla Allen, Parks Director. “The donation of park benches is essential in the improvement of health and social comfort. The Parks crew will take good care of this gift that is both aesthetically pleasing and comfortable for public use.”
